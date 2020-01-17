Global  

Manchester United name Harry Maguire as new captain as Ashley Young's transfer to Inter Milan close to being sealed

Shoot Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Manchester United name Harry Maguire as new captain as Ashley Young’s transfer to Inter Milan close to being sealed, according to The Telegraph.  The national newspaper have reported left back Ashley Young is in Milan today to complete a £1.3million move to the Serie A giants. In the wake of this move, United boss Ole […]
News video: Harry Maguire confirmed as Man United captain

Harry Maguire confirmed as Man United captain 00:48

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Harry Maguire as Manchester United's new full-time captain just six months after his £80million move from Leicester. Maguire will take the armband from Ashley Young, who is expected to complete his move to Inter Milan pending a medical on Friday.

