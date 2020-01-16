Global  

MS Dhoni: Cricket legend MS Dhoni snubbed by India board

BBC Sport Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
MS Dhoni led India to victory in three major global tournaments.
Ravi Shastri Throws Major Update on MS Dhoni's future in Team India | Oneindia News [Video]Ravi Shastri Throws Major Update on MS Dhoni's future in Team India | Oneindia News

Throwing a major update on the future of veteran India cricketer MS Dhoni, the Indian cricket team's head coach Ravi Shastri said the wicketkeeper-batsman will be in contention for the World T20 if the..

Ajay meets Dhoni: Cricket, films uniting religion of India [Video]Ajay meets Dhoni: Cricket, films uniting religion of India

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn met Former India captain M.S. Dhoni and said that cricket and films are the uniting religion of India.

Ajay meets Dhoni: Cricket, films uniting religion of India

Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn met Former India captain M.S. Dhoni and said that cricket and films are the uniting religion of India.
Sify

Sport24.co.za | Will he, won't he? Guessing game on Dhoni's cricket future

Former India captain MS Dhoni's illustrious career is nearing its end, but he's kept fans guessing how he plans to walk away.
News24

