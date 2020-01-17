Rangers charged for failing to control players against Celtic and Hibernian but Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent avoid individual sanction for gestures

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Rangers will be punished for gestures made by Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent during their victory at Celtic, however, both players have escaped individual action. The Scottish Football Association has charged Gers with failing to ensure players and officials conduct themselves in an orderly fashion against Hibernian and Celtic in December. However, Kent and Morelos […] 👓 View full article

