Rangers charged for failing to control players against Celtic and Hibernian but Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent avoid individual sanction for gestures

talkSPORT Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Rangers will be punished for gestures made by Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent during their victory at Celtic, however, both players have escaped individual action. The Scottish Football Association has charged Gers with failing to ensure players and officials conduct themselves in an orderly fashion against Hibernian and Celtic in December. However, Kent and Morelos […]
Keith Downie and Kris Boyd discuss on Good Morning Transfers why Celtic should keep Odsonne Edouard and Rangers should refrain from selling Alfredo Morelos in January.

Neil Lennon says Celtic are 'very angry' after Ryan Christie was handed a two-match ban by the SFA for an incident involving Alfredo Morelos.

Alfredo Morelos: Scottish FA confirms Rangers striker booked for gesture

The Scottish FA confirms Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was booked for his gesture to Celtic fans after being sent off last month.
Inter Milan set to make late transfer swoop for Rangers star Alfredo Morelos

Inter Milan set to make late transfer swoop for Rangers star Alfredo MorelosRangers forward Alfredo Morelos is being chased by Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte as he looks to strengthen his squad
