Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

India v Australia: Shikhar Dhawan makes 96 as hosts level one-day series

BBC Sport Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Shikhar Dhawan produces another strong batting display as India bounce back from Tuesday's humiliation to beat Australia by 36 runs and level the one-day series.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: India, Australia prepare for 3-match ODI series [Video]Watch: India, Australia prepare for 3-match ODI series

India and Australia prepared for their 3-match ODI series. The first match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India will be confident after their recent victory against Lanka. Men in Blue..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:59Published

Is the streaming revolution changing Bollywood? [Video]Is the streaming revolution changing Bollywood?

Remember the times when you planned your day such that you could catch your favourite show on television? If you missed an episode, you would call others to fill you in. Streaming services and..

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 24:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Competition between Dhawan, Rahul healthy, says Rathour

Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) India batting coach Vikram Rathour feels the competition between Shikhar Dhawan and K.L. Rahul for the opening slot is a healthy one, ahead...
Sify Also reported by •Indian Express

We dominated the series: Dhawan after victory over Sri Lanka

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 11 (ANI): After winning the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, India batsman Shikhar Dhawan said they dominated the...
Sify Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOX Sports

Tweets about this

imsharatbhatt

Sharat Chandra Bhatt 🇮🇳 RT @BCCI: Shikhar Dhawan departs after a well made 96. Live - https://t.co/v6DBzYGolk #INDvAUS https://t.co/WUkA20BU2A 10 minutes ago

ChochilinoRadio

Chochilino India v Australia: Shikhar Dhawan makes 96 as hosts level one-day series https://t.co/1f5HjIZJRt https://t.co/9zoh2zmS09 33 minutes ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK India v Australia: Shikhar Dhawan makes 96 as hosts level one-day series https://t.co/xNgZ5jAKPY 51 minutes ago

CricHighVidz

CricHighlightsVidz Kuldeep Yadav's match-turning over after stunning half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli guid… https://t.co/jLQzaIeiwz 57 minutes ago

TOICricket

TOI Cricket Shikhar Dhawan hit on rib-cage but is 'doing fine' https://t.co/FWrBmW22cT 58 minutes ago

_MrDavidJones

Mr David Jones ...By The Way ☕☕ SPORT: India v Australia: Shikhar Dhawan makes 96 as hosts level one-day series https://t.co/iCVlGMR0Es https://t.co/Ajri1nIqmz 58 minutes ago

RakshithBJ2

Rakshith RT @WisdenCricket: Shikhar Dhawan was unable to take the field in the second innings after getting hit by a Pat Cummins short ball. https:… 1 hour ago

india_bet

India Bet Shikhar Dhawan hit on rib-cage but is 'doing fine' https://t.co/6BQymCtgIP https://t.co/Ew2IgaIGrj 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.