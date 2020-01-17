Son also rises: Buddy Boeheim playing sweet for Syracuse

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — With the shot clock about to expire in an overtime game on the road against the reigning national champions, Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim curls far behind the arc on the right wing. He barely glances at his target, then launches a shot over the outstretched arms of a Virginia defender. Bingo! […] 👓 View full article

