Son also rises: Buddy Boeheim playing sweet for Syracuse

Seattle Times Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — With the shot clock about to expire in an overtime game on the road against the reigning national champions, Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim curls far behind the arc on the right wing. He barely glances at his target, then launches a shot over the outstretched arms of a Virginia defender. Bingo! […]
Syracuse defense stymies Boston College to rout the Eagles

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Buddy Boeheim scored 22 points, Marek Dolezaj had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, the Syracuse defense held Boston...
Seattle Times

