Anthony Joshua holds talks with Oleksandr Usyk's team over 2020 bout

Daily Star Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Anthony Joshua holds talks with Oleksandr Usyk's team over 2020 boutAnthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn have met with Oleksandr Usyk, with the world heavyweight champion set for two mandatory title defences this year
Anthony Joshua: What next for the world heavyweight champion? [Video]Anthony Joshua: What next for the world heavyweight champion?

Anthony Joshua reclaimed his world heavyweight titles with an emphatic points victory over Andy Ruiz Jr. in the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night. Victory handed Joshua back the IBF, WBO..

The Sit-Down: Deirdre Fenton [Video]The Sit-Down: Deirdre Fenton

The director talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about DAZN's new documentary "One Night: Joshua vs. Ruiz" and previews the rematch between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr. #Interview

Boxing news: Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk meeting takes place as AJ posts public picture

Anthony Joshua sat down with Oleksandr Usyk’s promotional representatives for a meeting on Thursday in London. The unified heavyweight world champion held...
talkSPORT

‘Tyson Fury will be the most difficult’ – Oleksandr Usyk explains why Gypsy King is tougher than Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder

Oleksandr Usyk believes Tyson Fury represents his biggest potential challenge at heavyweight. The Ukrainian fighter has made the jump to the marquee division...
talkSPORT

cmckennasport

Chris McKenna RT @DailyStar_Sport: Anthony Joshua holds talks with Oleksandr Usyk's team over 2020 bout @cmckennasport https://t.co/HJ1JsLNGRg https://t… 29 minutes ago

boxnewsuk

Boxing News 🥊 Anthony Joshua holds talks with Oleksandr Usyk's team over 2020 bout https://t.co/E4pgfDgP0K 43 minutes ago

britboxsuk

The Boxing Ring Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn have met with Oleksandr Usyk, with the world heavyweight champion set for two mandat… https://t.co/8vnBgvGBEK 44 minutes ago

Boxing_NewsNow

Boxing News Now Anthony Joshua holds talks with Oleksandr Usyk's team over 2020 bout - https://t.co/ZeGEuE4cqd https://t.co/vxl2lyCvYv 49 minutes ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Anthony Joshua holds talks with Oleksandr Usyk's team over 2020 bout @cmckennasport https://t.co/HJ1JsLNGRg https://t.co/FbMqCOuyZx 1 hour ago

