Fulham vs Middlesbrough LIVE: Full talkSPORT commentary of tonight’s Championship clash

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Promotion hopefuls Fulham host in-form Middlesbrough tonight and talkSPORT 2 will bring you exclusive coverage of the Championship clash. Fulham, who won at Hull last time out, will go third in a win this evening. Boro, meanwhile, have impressed recently, winning four of their last five games to move up to 16th in the table. […] 👓 View full article

