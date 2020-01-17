Global  

Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton suffers broken left fibula, could miss rest of 2019-20 season

CBS Sports Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Dougie Hamilton is being evaluated to determine if he needs a procedure on the leg
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton suffers injury in scary-looking fall

Dougie Hamilton, the Carolina Hurricanes' All-Star representative, fell after getting tangled up with Columbus Blue Jackets center Kevin Stenlund.
USATODAY.com

Hurricanes defender Hamilton breaks bone in left leg

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes all-star defenseman Dougie Hamilton has a broken bone in his left leg. The team announced Friday that Hamilton had...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

NHLdotcom

NHL.com The Hurricanes will be without injured defenseman Dougie Hamilton when they host the Ducks at PNC Arena on Friday (… https://t.co/AEkrNQLb5L 7 minutes ago

yourenodaisy

Lauren H RT @CanesStats: There's not anything that can replace or replicate the season Dougie Hamilton's been having. He was 9 points away from sett… 10 minutes ago

CensoredToday

censored.today Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton breaks bone in left leg Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton breaks bone in… https://t.co/RRyKB9wPFE 53 minutes ago

Rbergen21

Rachel Bergen Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton breaks bone in left leg - via @ESPN App https://t.co/eNuLvHnJ14 1 hour ago

JCPGATA

JPDAILYSPORTS Hurricanes D Hamilton breaks bone in left leg: Carolina Hurricanes All-Star defenseman Dougie Hamilton has a broken… https://t.co/VYvMYXIL9H 1 hour ago

StubOrder

StubOrder.com 🎟💺 Hurricanes D Hamilton breaks bone in left leg: Carolina Hurricanes All-Star defenseman Dougie Hamilton has a broken… https://t.co/D4LtmO2fQf 1 hour ago

rachelh252

Rachel △⃒⃘ RT @MSmithCanes: Dougie Hamilton was supposed to attend his first #NHLAllStar Weekend in a week. Now, #Canes defenseman Jaccob Slavin will… 2 hours ago

CanesStats

🔴⚪⚫Canes Stats⚫⚪🔴 There's not anything that can replace or replicate the season Dougie Hamilton's been having. He was 9 points away f… https://t.co/3xoFuEP8YY 2 hours ago

