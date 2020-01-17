Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton suffers broken left fibula, could miss rest of 2019-20 season

NHL.com The Hurricanes will be without injured defenseman Dougie Hamilton when they host the Ducks at PNC Arena on Friday (… https://t.co/AEkrNQLb5L 7 minutes ago Lauren H RT @CanesStats: There's not anything that can replace or replicate the season Dougie Hamilton's been having. He was 9 points away from sett… 10 minutes ago censored.today Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton breaks bone in left leg Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton breaks bone in… https://t.co/RRyKB9wPFE 53 minutes ago Rachel Bergen Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton breaks bone in left leg - via @ESPN App https://t.co/eNuLvHnJ14 1 hour ago JPDAILYSPORTS Hurricanes D Hamilton breaks bone in left leg: Carolina Hurricanes All-Star defenseman Dougie Hamilton has a broken… https://t.co/VYvMYXIL9H 1 hour ago StubOrder.com 🎟💺 Hurricanes D Hamilton breaks bone in left leg: Carolina Hurricanes All-Star defenseman Dougie Hamilton has a broken… https://t.co/D4LtmO2fQf 1 hour ago Rachel △⃒⃘ RT @MSmithCanes: Dougie Hamilton was supposed to attend his first #NHLAllStar Weekend in a week. Now, #Canes defenseman Jaccob Slavin will… 2 hours ago 🔴⚪⚫Canes Stats⚫⚪🔴 There's not anything that can replace or replicate the season Dougie Hamilton's been having. He was 9 points away f… https://t.co/3xoFuEP8YY 2 hours ago