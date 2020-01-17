Former India all-rounder Bapu Nadkarni passes away

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Former Test all-rounder Rameshchandra Gangaram 'Bapu' Nadkarni passed away here on Friday at the age of 86. Nadkarni, best known for bowling a record 21 consecutive maiden overs in a Test match, is survived by his wife and two daughters.


