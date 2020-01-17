Global  

Stoke City's ex-sister club St Pauli listed on counter-terrorism guide

The Sentinel Stoke Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Stoke City's ex-sister club St Pauli listed on counter-terrorism guideStoke City news | Counter-terrorism police say document was 'a guide to help identify and understand a range of organisations'.
