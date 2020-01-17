Global  

Hasenhuttl names the Southampton striker just as important as Ings

Team Talk Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Ralph Hasenhuttl has hailed Shane Long as just as important as top scorer Danny Ings in Southampton's rise away from the drop zone

News video: 'Ings deserves England call-up'

'Ings deserves England call-up' 01:13

 Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says striker Danny Ings deserves a call-up to the England squad after scoring 14 Premier League goals this season

