Former Cy Young winner Jack McDowell alleges White Sox, Tony La Russa stole signs electronically in '80s

McDowell says the White Sox had a camera and light installed in a Gatorade sign at Comiskey Field



Recent related videos from verified sources White Sox Sign Edwin Encarnación to One-Year, $12 Million Deal White Sox Sign Edwin Encarnación to One-Year, $12 Million Deal. The Chicago White Sox have reportedly signed Edwin Encarnación on for $11 million, with a possible bonus worth another $1 million. The.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:12Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Ex-White Sox RHP McDowell: La Russa had sign-stealing system Former Cy Young Award winner Jack McDowell added more nasty history to the sign-stealing scandal on Friday by going back to the 1980s and implicating former...

Reuters 1 day ago



McDowell: La Russa put in sign-stealing system Former White Sox pitcher Jack McDowell, who never played for Tony La Russa, said a camera-aided sign-stealing system was set up by the the Hall of Fame manager...

ESPN 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this