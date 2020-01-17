Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Report: Transfer development gives Juventus an open road in their pursuit of Paul Pogba

Football FanCast Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Juventus might reportedly be closer to Paul Pogba now that Real Madrid got Donny van de Beek.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Pogba likely to leave Manchester United

According to a recent report from Sky Germany, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is likely to leave the club during the summer transfer window later on...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •The Sport Review

Man Utd star Paul Pogba's brother makes fresh Real Madrid transfer declaration

Man Utd star Paul Pogba's brother makes fresh Real Madrid transfer declarationMan Utd star Paul Pogba has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford for months with Real Madrid and Juventus thought to be his most likely destination
Daily Star Also reported by •The Sport Review

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.