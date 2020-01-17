Derby County ´vigorously contest´ EFL charges of spending breach Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Derby County have confirmed they will contest the breach of spending rules they have been charged with by the English Football League (EFL). The Championship club are accused of recording excess losses over a three-year period ending June 30, 2018. However, Derby insist the charges – which relate to the £80million sale of their stadium Pride […]



The post Derby County ´vigorously contest´ EFL charges of spending breach appeared first on Soccer News.

