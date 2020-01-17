Global  

Barcelona giving their all to be successful under Setien – Ter Stegen

SoccerNews.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Quique Setien is already attempting to implement changes at Barcelona and the players are fully behind him, says Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Former Real Betis coach Setien took over at LaLiga leaders Barca on Monday after the club parted company with Ernesto Valverde. His first match in charge comes on Sunday, with Granada visit Camp Nou. […]

