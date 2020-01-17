Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Leeds transfer duo Ian Poveda and Elia Caprile 'train at Thorp Arch' ahead of double deal

Daily Star Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Leeds transfer duo Ian Poveda and Elia Caprile 'train at Thorp Arch' ahead of double dealLeeds could be close to adding two new faces in the January transfer window with Ian Poveda and Elia Caprile in Yorkshire to complete their deals
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Elia Caprile: Leeds United sign Chievo goalkeeper on three-and-a-half-year deal

BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Leeds United sign Chievo goalkeeper Elia Caprile for an undisclosed fee on a three-and-a-half-year deal.
BBC Local News

Leeds fans should be excited at transfer of Ian Poveda - Man City's mini Lionel Messi

Leeds fans should be excited at transfer of Ian Poveda - Man City's mini Lionel MessiIan Carlo Poveda is set to join Leeds today from Manchester City after the two clubs agreed a fee, and the winger has huge potential to become a hero at Elland...
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.