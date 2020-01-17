Trump warns Iran's supreme leader to be 'careful with his words'
Friday, 17 January 2020 () US President Donald Trump on Friday warned Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to be "very careful with his words." "The so-called 'Supreme Leader' of Iran, who has not been so Supreme lately, had some nasty things to say about the United States and Europe," Trump tweeted of Khamenei's comments earlier Friday in Tehran.
In his first Friday prayer sermon for eight years, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said it's retaliatory missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq showed it had the support of God. Joe Davies reports.
Threats made by Iran will only further isolate the country, the U.S. Department of State's special representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Friday after Tehran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei..
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamanei called President Donald Trump a "clown" as he led Friday prayers in Tehran for the first time since 2012.
