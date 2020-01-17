Global  

Trump warns Iran's supreme leader to be 'careful with his words'

IndiaTimes Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump on Friday warned Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to be "very careful with his words." "The so-called 'Supreme Leader' of Iran, who has not been so Supreme lately, had some nasty things to say about the United States and Europe," Trump tweeted of Khamenei's comments earlier Friday in Tehran.
News video: Iran's Khamenei says revenge attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq showed support of God

Iran's Khamenei says revenge attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq showed support of God 01:35

 In his first Friday prayer sermon for eight years, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said it's retaliatory missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq showed it had the support of God. Joe Davies reports.

Tehran's threats will isolate it more: State Dept. [Video]Tehran's threats will isolate it more: State Dept.

Threats made by Iran will only further isolate the country, the U.S. Department of State's special representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Friday after Tehran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published

Khamenei's 'defiant message' at Friday prayers [Video]Khamenei's 'defiant message' at Friday prayers

Iran's supreme leader hit out at his "enemies" following recent turmoil in the region.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:24Published


Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamanei calls Trump a 'clown,' defends Iran's military

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamanei called President Donald Trump a "clown" as he led Friday prayers in Tehran for the first time since 2012.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBC.caCTV NewsNewsyFOXNews.comSBSCBS News

'Trump is 'clown' who will betray Iranians'

Iran's supreme leader said President Donald Trump is a "clown" who only pretends to support the Iranian people, as he addressed Friday prayers In Tehran for the...
IndiaTimes

