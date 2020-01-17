Global  

One-armed Canadian amateur Laurent Hurtubise sinks sensational hole-in-one

CBC.ca Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
One-armed Canadian amateur Laurent Hurtubise made a hole-in-one playing alongside two PGA Tour pros in The American Express pro-am event.
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: One-armed golfer hits hole in one

One-armed golfer hits hole in one 00:34

 One-armed amateur golfer Laurent Hurtubise hits amazing hole in one at the Stadium Course in California.

Sport24.co.za | One-armed Canadian amateur golfer hits ace at PGA event

One-armed Canadian amateur golfer Laurent Hurtubise made a stunning hole-in-one at the PGA American Express tournament.
News24

One-armed golfer makes hole-in-one at PGA Tour event

One-armed amateur Laurent Hurtubise recorded an improbable hole-in-one during the opening round of a PGA Tour event in La Quinta, California.
Reuters

