Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ex-White Sox RHP McDowell: La Russa had sign-stealing system

Reuters Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Former Cy Young Award winner Jack McDowell added more nasty history to the sign-stealing scandal on Friday by going back to the 1980s and implicating former Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa, who is now a member of the Hall of Fame.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Former Cy Young winner Jack McDowell alleges White Sox, Tony La Russa stole signs electronically in '80s

McDowell says the White Sox had a camera and light installed in a Gatorade sign at Comiskey Field
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Jesse_ochodos

JGG RT @ByJasonFoster: Former Cy Young winner Jack McDowell alleged in a radio interview this morning that the White Sox stole signs with a cam… 8 seconds ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Ex-White Sox RHP McDowell: La Russa had sign-stealing system https://t.co/rqZsITqWKF 9 seconds ago

RepublicanDuke

Duke65 RT @sn_mlb: Ex-MLB pitcher Jack McDowell alleges that the White Sox used a camera to steal signs in the '80s under the direction of Tony La… 38 seconds ago

SeattleDeportes

D.K Metcalf Fan Account RT @BaseballQuotes1: Jack McDowell alleges that the White Sox had a system to relay signs to hitters back in the late 1980’s, and says Tony… 1 minute ago

GardnerBrady

Brady Gardner Crazy. https://t.co/SCX5lmD8F8 1 minute ago

ZDEliteP

Elite Performance Uh oh.... Another one bites the dust https://t.co/PaA6BTH5nX 2 minutes ago

12upSport

12up The 1980s?! https://t.co/wH2xIkysw1 11 minutes ago

ronniedale2

Parlay God 🐐 RT @670TheScore: Jack McDowell: White Sox used a camera to steal signs in the late 1980s, and the original architect of the scheme was form… 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.