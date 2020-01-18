Jason Garrett agrees to become offensive coordinator on New York Giants coach Joe Judge's staff

Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is returning to the NFC East, this time be the New York Giants' offensive coordinator on Joe Judge's staff.

