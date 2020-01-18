The Fiend attempts to ambush Kane upon his return, but is thwarted by Daniel Bryan

As Kane made his return to Smackdown he was interrupted by Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse, and confronted by the Fiend. As the two faced off, Daniel Bryan attacked The Fiend from out of nowhere.



