The Fiend attempts to ambush Kane upon his return, but is thwarted by Daniel Bryan

FOX Sports Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
The Fiend attempts to ambush Kane upon his return, but is thwarted by Daniel BryanAs Kane made his return to Smackdown he was interrupted by Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse, and confronted by the Fiend.  As the two faced off, Daniel Bryan attacked The Fiend from out of nowhere.  
Daniel Bryan gives fascinating backstage info on how WWE had The Fiend, Bray Wyatt, cut his hair on live TV

Daniel Bryan and The Fiend, Bray Wyatt, are engaged in one of the most interesting stories in WWE right now. On Sunday, the pair will meet at the Royal Rumble...
talkSPORT

