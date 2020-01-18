Global  

Bapu Nadkarni: More than just the 21 maidens man!

Mid-Day Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
RG 'Bapu' Nadkarni is best known for delivering 21 successive maidens in a 32-over spell against England at Chennai in 1964. But there was more to Nadkarni than his miserly ways with the ball and his gritty batting.

Nadkarni, 86, passed away in Mumbai on Friday after a prolonged illness, five days after the 56th anniversary of...
