Ruturaj Gaikwad, Khaleel Ahmed shine for India 'A'

Mid-Day Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
*Lincoln:* India A top-order warmed-up nicely for their upcoming one-day series with a 92-run win against New Zealand XI in the first of the two practise games here on Friday. Batting first, India A scored 279 for 8 in 50 overs and then dismissed New Zealand XI for 187 in 41.1 overs with let-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed getting four...
