Giants tab ex-Cowboys bench boss Jason Garrett as offensive co-ordinator: reports

CBC.ca Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Jason Garrett is headed to the other side of the Giants-Cowboys rivalry. A person with direct knowledge of the decision says New York is hiring the former Dallas coach to be the Giants offensive co-ordinator.
Dallas Cowboys radio analyst Babe Laufenberg says he likes Mike McCarthy as the new coach to replace Jason Garrett.

No Official Announcement On Future Of Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett

Jason Garrett agrees to become offensive coordinator on New York Giants coach Joe Judge's staff

Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is returning to the NFC East, this time be the New York Giants' offensive coordinator on Joe Judge's staff.
USATODAY.com

Sources: Giants interviewing Garrett for OC job

Former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is interviewing with the Giants for their offensive coordinator position, according to sources.
ESPN

Ruthann Tokita Dallas Cowboys: Giants tab ex-Cowboys bench boss Jason Garrett as offensive co-ordinator: reports https://t.co/E9nUlu6YxX #Cowboys 9 minutes ago

NFL News Giants tab ex-Cowboys bench boss Jason Garrett as offensive co-ordinator: reports - National Football League News - https://t.co/a23CDvsLZo 34 minutes ago

