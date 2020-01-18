Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Team Hell No baits 'The Fiend,' Roman Reigns makes a choice

CBS Sports Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
The reunited duo of Daniel Bryan and Kane were able to get one-up on the universal champ on Friday
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: 'The Fiend' torments Daniel Bryan, John Morrison returns

Bryan is still haunted by 'The Fiend' but he continues to claim he's better for it
CBS Sports

WWE NXT results, recap, grades: Johnny Gargano calls out Finn Balor, Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic begins

The first NXT of 2020 also helped determine the No. 1 contender to the NXT North American title
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

QueensIceZ

Zack Grading SmackDown 📝: 🔥 Team Hell No holds off The Fiend 👊 Bayley vs. Lacey at Royal Rumble ➡️ Tap for full recap… https://t.co/QJt6dWd6ZR 1 hour ago

CarlRayLouk

Carl Ray Louk 👍🏻 WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: 'The Fiend' torments Daniel Bryan, John Morrison returns https://t.co/qR5f6kVxLW 6 days ago

AlvaradosCoro

US Sport news WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: 'The Fiend' torments Daniel Bryan, John Morrison returns… https://t.co/FfINe9UIeV 1 week ago

QueensIceZ

Zack Grading SmackDown 📝: 😎 John Morrison makes his return 💨 Reigns and Usos want all the smoke ➡️ Tap for full recap… https://t.co/StujpYR2q8 1 week ago

esportsws

Sports News WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: 'The Fiend' torments Daniel Bryan, John Morrison returns https://t.co/8U9ayF6nnA 1 week ago

FanSidedDDT

Daily DDT Missed SmackDown and don't have time to catch up? Don't worry, we've got you covered. We've got full recap, result… https://t.co/WLVoXo2I47 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.