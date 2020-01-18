WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Team Hell No baits 'The Fiend,' Roman Reigns makes a choice

Zack Grading SmackDown 📝: 🔥 Team Hell No holds off The Fiend 👊 Bayley vs. Lacey at Royal Rumble ➡️ Tap for full recap… https://t.co/QJt6dWd6ZR 1 hour ago Carl Ray Louk 👍🏻 WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: 'The Fiend' torments Daniel Bryan, John Morrison returns https://t.co/qR5f6kVxLW 6 days ago US Sport news WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: 'The Fiend' torments Daniel Bryan, John Morrison returns… https://t.co/FfINe9UIeV 1 week ago Zack Grading SmackDown 📝: 😎 John Morrison makes his return 💨 Reigns and Usos want all the smoke ➡️ Tap for full recap… https://t.co/StujpYR2q8 1 week ago Sports News WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: 'The Fiend' torments Daniel Bryan, John Morrison returns https://t.co/8U9ayF6nnA 1 week ago Daily DDT Missed SmackDown and don't have time to catch up? Don't worry, we've got you covered. We've got full recap, result… https://t.co/WLVoXo2I47 1 week ago