Not interesting to look at what Liverpool do, says Pep Guardiola

Sify Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Leeds [UK], Jan 18 (ANI): Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is not interested in looking at what Liverpool is doing as he wants to solely focus on his club's matches.
Guardiola praises Hodgson's longevity, doesn't think he'll be coaching at that age [Video]Guardiola praises Hodgson's longevity, doesn't think he'll be coaching at that age

Pep Guardiola says Roy Hodgson's longevity in football management is incredible, but doubts he'll still be managing in his 70s.

Guardiola unsure of Laport's clearance to play or Sane's future as Man City transfer speculation continues [Video]Guardiola unsure of Laport's clearance to play or Sane's future as Man City transfer speculation continues

Manager Pep Guardiola unsure of Aymeric Laport's clearance to play or Leroy Sane's future as Manchester City transfer speculation continues

Bewi RT @DaveOCKOP: Guardiola on Liverpool: "They've won 20 of 21 games & they'd be leading all the leagues around the world. Being so far away… 2 minutes ago

Thorfinn Karlsefni RT @AnfieldWatch: Pep Guardiola has admitted Manchester City are so far behind Liverpool he will not watch the league leaders play Manchest… 1 hour ago

Ianzio RT @GoalNews: “Being so far away means it's not interesting to look at what Liverpool do." 👀 2 hours ago

