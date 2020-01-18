Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Delhi LG renews NSA powers to Police chief

IndiaTimes Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal has renewed the power of the police commissioner to detain anti-social elements under National Security Act (NSA).
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi L-G grants police commissioner emergency detention powers under NSA

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal has authorised Delhi's Commissioner of Police with the emergency detention power under the National Security Act...
Zee News

Delhi L-G grants police commissioner emergency detention powers under NSA

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal has authorised Delhi's Commissioner of Police with the emergency detention power under the National Security Act...
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.