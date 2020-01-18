Global  

Anthony Cirelli's hat trick leads Lightning's grounding of Jets

CBC.ca Saturday, 18 January 2020
Anthony Cirelli scored his first career hat trick and Nikita Kucherov added a pair of goals as the Tampa Bay Lightning routed the Winnipeg Jets 7-1 on Friday.
News video: Anthony Cirelli's 1st NHL hat trick

Anthony Cirelli's 1st NHL hat trick 02:19

 Anthony Cirelli registers the first hat trick of his NHL career as the Lightning cruise to a 7-1 win against the Jets

