Ashley Young joins Inter Milan from Manchester United

Sify Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Milan [Italy], Jan 18 (ANI): Ashley Young on Friday made a move from Manchester United to Inter Milan after signing a contract which will last until June 30, 2020, with an option to extend for a further season.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Premier League transfer round-up: Young set for Inter Milan switch

Premier League transfer round-up: Young set for Inter Milan switch 00:40

 Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window, as Ashley Young looks destined for a move to Serie A from Old Trafford.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Young arrives for Inter medical [Video]Young arrives for Inter medical

Ashley Young has arrived for his medical ahead of completing his £1.3m move from Manchester United to Inter Milan.

Credit: Sky Sports UK

Harry Maguire confirmed as Man United captain [Video]Harry Maguire confirmed as Man United captain

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Harry Maguire as Manchester United's new full-time captain just six months after his £80million move from Leicester. Maguire will take the armband from Ashley Young,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO


Recent related news from verified sources

Ashley Young set for Inter Milan medical amid ‘total agreement’ with Man Utd

Manchester United star Ashley Young looks set to join Serie A heavyweights Inter Milan
Daily Star

Sport24.co.za | United defender Young signs for Inter Milan

Manchester United defender Ashley Young has signed for Inter Milan on a deal with an option for a further season, the Serie A club confirmed.
News24

