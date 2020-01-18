Ashley Young joins Inter Milan from Manchester United

Milan [Italy], Jan 18 (ANI): Ashley Young on Friday made a move from Manchester United to Inter Milan after signing a contract which will last until June 30, 2020, with an option to extend for a further season.



