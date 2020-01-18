Global  

Sport24.co.za | Fowler, Scheffler share PGA Tour lead in La Quinta

News24 Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Rickie Fowler fired an eagle and six birdies in an eight-under par 64 to grab a share of the halfway lead alongside Scottie Scheffler in the PGA Tour event at La Quinta.
PGA Tour The American Express Scores

Jan 18 (OPTA) - Scores from the PGA Tour The American Express on Friday -15 Rickie Fowler (USA) 65 64 Scottie Scheffler (USA) 65 64 -14 Andrew Landry (USA) 66 64...
Reuters India

Murray grabs share of lead in California, Fowler one back

Grayson Murray tied his career best with nine birdies in one round to tame the challenging PGA West Stadium Course and was rewarded with a share of the...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaNews24

