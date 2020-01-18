Sport24.co.za | Fowler, Scheffler share PGA Tour lead in La Quinta

Rickie Fowler fired an eagle and six birdies in an eight-under par 64 to grab a share of the halfway lead alongside Scottie Scheffler in the PGA Tour event at La Quinta.

