From Jan 26, Mumbai malls can stay open 24x7

IndiaTimes Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
From January 26, Mumbaikars can eat, shop and watch movies past midnight too as restaurants and retail outlets in malls and in multiplexes can stay open 24x7. But establishments that serve liquor will have to adhere to the 1.30am deadline.
