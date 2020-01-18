Global  

Anthony Cirelli's 1st career hat trick powers Lightning's 7-1 drubbing of Jets

FOX Sports Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Anthony Cirelli's 1st career hat trick powers Lightning's 7-1 drubbing of JetsAnthony Cirelli first career hat trick powered the Tampa Bay Lighting's 7-1 drubbing of the Winnipeg Jets Friday night at Bell MTS Place.
Credit: NHL - Published < > Embed
News video: Anthony Cirelli's 1st NHL hat trick

Anthony Cirelli's 1st NHL hat trick 02:19

 Anthony Cirelli registers the first hat trick of his NHL career as the Lightning cruise to a 7-1 win against the Jets

Recent related videos from verified sources

Alex Ovechkin's 25th NHL hat trick [Video]Alex Ovechkin's 25th NHL hat trick

Alex Ovechkin powers the Capitals past the Devils with his 25th career hat trick and ties Cy Denneny for ninth place on the NHL's all-time list

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:17Published

Pastrnak reaches 35 goals with hat trick vs Jets [Video]Pastrnak reaches 35 goals with hat trick vs Jets

Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak scores goals number 33, 34 and 35, recording another hat trick and leading the Bruins to a 5-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cirelli scores 1st career hat trick, Lightning rout Jets 7-1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Anthony Cirelli got his first career hat trick, Nikita Kucherov scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning routed the Winnipeg Jets 7-1...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX SportsCBC.ca

Ovechkin hat trick…MLB’s first female coach…Bucks extend winning streak

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin took a stick to the face and put three pucks in the net for a hat trick to lead the Washington Capitals past the New Jersey...
Seattle Times

