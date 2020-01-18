Global  

Sky Sports states emphatic prediction for Liverpool FC v Man United

The Sport Review Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Charlie Nicholas is backing Liverpool FC to claim a dominant 3-0 win over Manchester United in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday afternoon. Liverpool FC head into the game looking to continue their remarkable start to the new Premier League season, with Jurgen Klopp’s men currently 14 points clear at the top of […]

The post Sky Sports states emphatic prediction for Liverpool FC v Man United appeared first on The Sport Review.
