Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rybakina downs Zhang in Hobart to win second WTA title

Reuters Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Rising Kazakh talent Elena Rybakina overcame a gulf in experience to beat China's Zhang Shuai 7-6(7) 6-3 in the Hobart International final on Saturday and claim her second WTA title.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Rybakina warms up for Aussie Open with title run in Hobart

Elena Rybakina has beaten Zhang Shuai 7-6 (7), 6-3 in the Hobart International final to win her second title on the WTA Tour
FOX Sports

Rybakina warms up for Aussie Open with title run in Hobart

HOBART, Australia (AP) — A year after failing to qualify for the Australian Open, Elena Rybakina will enter the season’s first major with a seeding and fresh...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.