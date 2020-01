Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Reece James has admitted that he would be willing to spend his whole career at Chelsea FC. The 20-year-old has been earning lots of praise for his performances in the Chelsea FC team this season after having been given a chance to impress by Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge. James has been something of a […]



