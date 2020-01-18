Global  

Sania Mirza wins Hobart International tournament

Sify Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Hobart [Australia], Jan 18 (ANI): Sania Mirza staged a winning comeback on the tennis court as she along with her Ukranian partner Nadia Kichenok on Saturday won the Hobart International tournament.
Recent related news from verified sources

What a journey it's been: Sania Mirza after winning Hobart Int'l Tournament

Hobart [Australia], Jan 18 (ANI): Returning to the tennis court after more than two years and winning the Hobart International Tournament on Saturday, India...
Sify

One of the most special days of my life, says Sania Mirza after Hobart International win

New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): After advancing to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the Hobart International Tournament, Sania Mirza called it 'one of the...
Sify

