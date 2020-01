Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

The US acknowledged 8 of its troops were flown from Iraq after showing signs of concussions from Iranian missile strikes, despite earlier claims by President Donald Trump that no Americans had been injured. The Jan 8 attack on Iraq bases were launched in retaliation for the killing of Gen. Qassem Suleimani, a senior figure in Iran's military, in strikes ordered by Trump.