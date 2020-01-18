Global  

How Conor McGregor became the first ever champ-champ in UFC history

talkSPORT Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Conor McGregor made history in the UFC when he became the first ever dual-weight champion in the company’s history. The Irishman held the gold in the featherweight and lightweight division at the same time. Unfortunately that didn’t last long. McGregor was almost immediately stripped of the featherweight title as the UFC didn’t want him holding […]
News video: Conor McGregor Said He Never Spoke To Tyson Fury About Training Him For The UFC

Conor McGregor Said He Never Spoke To Tyson Fury About Training Him For The UFC 00:32

 Tyson Fury announced last year he would switch from boxing to mixed-martial arts. He said: "I've been speaking to Conor about it and he will train me.” According to Business Insider, after the announcement McGregor supported Fury’s decision. Yet he now cleared up that he’s never talked about...

