How Conor McGregor became the first ever champ-champ in UFC history

Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Conor McGregor made history in the UFC when he became the first ever dual-weight champion in the company’s history. The Irishman held the gold in the featherweight and lightweight division at the same time. Unfortunately that didn’t last long. McGregor was almost immediately stripped of the featherweight title as the UFC didn’t want him holding […] 👓 View full article

