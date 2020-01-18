Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Vinesh Phogat happy to start 2020 in the 'best possible way'

Sify Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
New Delhi [India], Jan 18 (ANI): After winning a gold medal at the Rome Ranking Series event, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat said she has started the year 2020 in the best possible way.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR - Interior 'Seat Buck' [Video]Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR - Interior "Seat Buck"

On the way to the mobility of the future, Mercedes-Benz is a pioneer going far beyond the purely technical realisation of the automobile from today's point of view. Instead, the company's experts..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:52Published

Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR on the strip of Las Vegas [Video]Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR on the strip of Las Vegas

On the way to the mobility of the future, Mercedes-Benz is a pioneer going far beyond the purely technical realisation of the automobile from today's point of view. Instead, the company's experts..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:16Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Vinesh Phogat happy to start 2020 in the 'best possible way' https://t.co/aZdROT1YGb 19 minutes ago

Phogat_Vinesh

Vinesh Phogat Good solid start to 2020! This is a HUGE year for me and to start it off in the best possible way, with a 🥇at… https://t.co/dCWNZUBwCT 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.