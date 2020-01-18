Vinesh Phogat happy to start 2020 in the 'best possible way'

New Delhi [India], Jan 18 (ANI): After winning a gold medal at the Rome Ranking Series event, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat said she has started the year 2020 in the best possible way.



