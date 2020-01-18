Melbourne [Australia], Jan 18 (ANI): Melbourne Stars defeated Perth Scorchers by 10 runs on Saturday in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.



Recent related news from verified sources Melbourne Stars trounce Perth Scorchers by eight wickets in BBL Perth [Australia], Jan 15 (ANI): Melbourne Stars thrashed Perth Scorchers by eight wickets in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) here on Wednesday.

Sify 3 days ago



Melbourne Stars defeat Sydney Sixers by 44 runs in BBL Melbourne [Australia], Jan 12 (ANI): Marcus Stoinis' unbeaten century helped Melbourne Stars to defeat Sydney Sixers by 44 runs in the ongoing Big Bash League...

Sify 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Devdiscourse Spirited bowling performance helps Melbourne Stars defeat Perth Scorchers in BBL https://t.co/lvBvmzV5XX 2 hours ago