Spirited bowling performance helps Melbourne Stars defeat Perth Scorchers in BBL

Saturday, 18 January 2020
Melbourne [Australia], Jan 18 (ANI): Melbourne Stars defeated Perth Scorchers by 10 runs on Saturday in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Melbourne Stars trounce Perth Scorchers by eight wickets in BBL

Perth [Australia], Jan 15 (ANI): Melbourne Stars thrashed Perth Scorchers by eight wickets in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) here on Wednesday.
Sify

Melbourne Stars defeat Sydney Sixers by 44 runs in BBL

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 12 (ANI): Marcus Stoinis' unbeaten century helped Melbourne Stars to defeat Sydney Sixers by 44 runs in the ongoing Big Bash League...
Sify

