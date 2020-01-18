Global  

Football Focus: When Man City's Phil Foden met Blossoms for a Stockport love-in

BBC Sport Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden meets two fellow sons of Stockport, Tom and Joe from the band Blossoms, to talk John Stones, dogs and praise from Pep Guardiola.
