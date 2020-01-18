Ravi Teja-starrer ‘Disco Raja’ is a cocktail of ideas, says director Vi Anand

Telugu filmmaker discusses his new film set in the 80s, in which Ravi Teja plays a gangster who loves disco music

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources ‘Disco Raja is a cocktail of ideas’ Director Vi Anand discusses his new film starring Ravi Teja, in which the actor has also turned singer

Hindu 5 days ago



Ravi Teja is a very positive person: Disco Raja actor Bobby Simha

Indian Express 10 hours ago





Tweets about this