Bess takes 5 wickets as England bullies South Africa

FOX Sports Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Spinner Dom Bess took all five wickets as England had South Africa in deep trouble on 113-5 at lunch on day three of the third test in Port Elizabeth
UPDATE 2-England in South Africa 2019/20 Scoreboard

Jan 17 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of 3rd test between South Africa and England on Friday at Port Elizabeth, South Africa South Africa trail...
Reuters India

