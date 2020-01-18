Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bruno Fernandes: Man Utd will not pay Sporting Lisbon's 80m euro asking price

BBC Sport Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Manchester United's proposed move for Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernandes has been held up because the two clubs cannot agree a fee.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Fernandes move to Utd after Lisbon derby

Fernandes move to Utd after Lisbon derby 03:08

 Bruno Fernandes is in the squad for Sporting's Lisbon derby with Benfica on Friday night, but Sky Sports News' Gary Cotterill expects the midfielder to move to Manchester United shortly after.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fernandes arrives for final Sporting game [Video]Fernandes arrives for final Sporting game

Bruno Fernandes arrives at Estádio José Alvalade for Sporting's Lisbon derby against Benfica in what will likely be his final game before moving to Manchester United.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:17Published

Bruno in stands for Liverpool vs Man Utd? [Video]Bruno in stands for Liverpool vs Man Utd?

Gary Cotterill provides an update from Lisbon on Bruno Fernandes’ proposed move to Manchester United and suggests he could be in the stands for Sunday’s visit to Liverpool.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bruno Fernandes: Profile of the Sporting Lisbon midfielder eyeing Manchester United transfer this month

Manchester United are looking to land Portugal ace Bruno Fernandes this month with reports a £65million deal is close to completion. The talented 25-year-old...
talkSPORT

Bruno Fernandes' Man Utd transfer preference explained by Sporting Lisbon boss

Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United is becoming more and more likely after the Portuguese midfielder played in Sporting Lisbon’s defeat to Benfica on Friday...
Daily Star


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.