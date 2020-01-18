Bruno Fernandes: Man Utd will not pay Sporting Lisbon's 80m euro asking price

Manchester United's proposed move for Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernandes has been held up because the two clubs cannot agree a fee.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Fernandes arrives for final Sporting game Bruno Fernandes arrives at Estádio José Alvalade for Sporting's Lisbon derby against Benfica in what will likely be his final game before moving to Manchester United. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:17Published 15 hours ago Bruno in stands for Liverpool vs Man Utd? Gary Cotterill provides an update from Lisbon on Bruno Fernandes’ proposed move to Manchester United and suggests he could be in the stands for Sunday’s visit to Liverpool. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:23Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Bruno Fernandes: Profile of the Sporting Lisbon midfielder eyeing Manchester United transfer this month Manchester United are looking to land Portugal ace Bruno Fernandes this month with reports a £65million deal is close to completion. The talented 25-year-old...

talkSPORT 5 days ago



Bruno Fernandes' Man Utd transfer preference explained by Sporting Lisbon boss Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United is becoming more and more likely after the Portuguese midfielder played in Sporting Lisbon’s defeat to Benfica on Friday...

Daily Star 6 hours ago





Tweets about this