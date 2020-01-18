Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Arsenal vs Sheffield United live: Kick off time, predicted line ups, team news and latest score

Football.london Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Arsenal vs Sheffield United live: Kick off time, predicted line ups, team news and latest scoreLive coverage of Arsenal vs Sheffield United in the Premier League from the Emirates Stadium, including kick-off time, confirmed team news, stream details, goal updates and live score
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Sheffield United

Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Sheffield United 01:19

 Sheffield United head to the Emirates to play against Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday January 18.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Migrant caravan: Forced to seek asylum in Guatemala [Video]Migrant caravan: Forced to seek asylum in Guatemala

Mexico is deploying hundreds of soldiers to its Guatemalan border in an effort to block a surge of migrants and refugees trying to reach the United States.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:31Published

This talking parrot uses actual alliteration to form original phrases [Video]This talking parrot uses actual alliteration to form original phrases

Alliteration is the occurrence of the same letter or sound at the beginning of adjacent or closely connected words. Einstein loves to invent new phrases to keep his human companions entertained. His..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Watford vs Tottenham live: Kick off time, predicted line ups, team news and latest score

Watford vs Tottenham live: Kick off time, predicted line ups, team news and latest scoreLive coverage of Watford vs Tottenham in the Premier League from Vicarage Road, including kick-off time, confirmed team news, stream details, goal updates and...
Football.london

Man City vs Crystal Palace live: Kick off time, predicted line ups, team news and latest score

Man City vs Crystal Palace live: Kick off time, predicted line ups, team news and latest scoreLive coverage of Manchester City vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League from the Etihad Stadium, with Roy Hodgson's side hoping for another upset against Pep...
Football.london

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.