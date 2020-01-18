Global  

Alexandre Lacazette likes Layvin Kurzawa to Arsenal post amid transfer 'agreement'

Daily Star Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Alexandre Lacazette likes Layvin Kurzawa to Arsenal post amid transfer 'agreement'Arsenal are understood to be nearing a five-year deal for PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa - and it seems Alexandre Lacazette is keen to get a deal over line based on his Instagram activity
Recent related news from verified sources

Arsenal ‘in transfer talks’ with PSG star Layvin Kurzawa after Mikel Arteta approval

Arsenal ‘in transfer talks’ with PSG star Layvin Kurzawa after Mikel Arteta approvalArsenal have begun talks with PSG over the transfer of Layvin Kurzawa with Mikel Arteta's approval
Daily Star Also reported by •Football.london

'Kurzawa done, Mertens close' - Arsenal fans excited after Raul Sanllehi 'opens transfer talks'

'Kurzawa done, Mertens close' - Arsenal fans excited after Raul Sanllehi 'opens transfer talks'Arsenal are interested in a move for PSG full-back Layvin Kurzawa in the January transfer window, as the Gunners reportedly eye reinforcements at left-back
Football.london

