Alexandre Lacazette likes Layvin Kurzawa to Arsenal post amid transfer 'agreement'

Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Arsenal are understood to be nearing a five-year deal for PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa - and it seems Alexandre Lacazette is keen to get a deal over line based on his Instagram activity Arsenal are understood to be nearing a five-year deal for PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa - and it seems Alexandre Lacazette is keen to get a deal over line based on his Instagram activity 👓 View full article

