Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Chicharito signs with LA Galaxy

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Great news for Major League Soccer! After departures from several big names from the league during the off-season, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney and Bastian Schweinsteiger, MLS will have a new big name signing that could help boost the league. According to Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles Galaxy have agreed a three-year contract with Javier […]

The post Chicharito signs with LA Galaxy appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Chicharito signs with Galaxy to become highest-paid MLS star: report

Major League Soccer's Los Angeles Galaxy have signed Mexican goal machine Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez from Spanish side Sevilla, the Los Angeles Times reported...
Reuters

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez signs with LA Galaxy to become highest-paid MLS star


Indian Express


Tweets about this

ALFZEGBE

AlfZegbe RT @Proud2bMexican: 'Chicharito' Hernandez to join Galaxy, become highest paid player in MLS https://t.co/vp4shDboyH #ProudToBeMexican 58 seconds ago

Richard_WARROOM

Keith Richard ★★CFC★ RT @latimes: ⚽️ Breaking: ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez signs with Galaxy to become highest-paid player in MLS ⚽️ https://t.co/B6Ts4xPfMv 2 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Chicharito signs with Galaxy to become highest-paid MLS star https://t.co/4yYtjRCNgb 8 minutes ago

The_Soccer_Blog

The Soccer Scene RT @The_Soccer_Blog: Chicharito Signs with LA Galaxy https://t.co/hEMdHHmm1m https://t.co/tKmyoIu4v2 23 minutes ago

EstradaReport

Ron Estrada Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen. West Ham, Sevilla, and now Galaxy! Congrats Los Angeles...btw, is… https://t.co/qnPfBQWshz 33 minutes ago

StevenMunoz11

C RT @KTLA: .@LAGalaxy agree to sign @CH14_ — Mexico’s all-time leading scorer — on 3-year contract that will make him highest-paid player in… 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.