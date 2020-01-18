Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Great news for Major League Soccer! After departures from several big names from the league during the off-season, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney and Bastian Schweinsteiger, MLS will have a new big name signing that could help boost the league. According to Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles Galaxy have agreed a three-year contract with Javier […]



The post Chicharito signs with LA Galaxy appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

