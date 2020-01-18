Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bournemouth in talks with Dortmund over Larsen

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Bournemouth have started negotiations with Borussia Dortmund over the possibility of signing Jacob Bruun Larsen, according to Sky Sports. Larsen joined Dortmund’s youth setup at the age of 16 from Danish club Lyngby BK. He progressed through the ranks and went out on loan to VfB Stuttgart for the second half of the 2017/18 season. […]

The post Bournemouth in talks with Dortmund over Larsen appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.