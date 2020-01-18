Global  

What a journey it's been: Sania Mirza after winning Hobart Int'l Tournament

Sify Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Hobart [Australia], Jan 18 (ANI): Returning to the tennis court after more than two years and winning the Hobart International Tournament on Saturday, India tennis star Sania Mirza expressed her feeling by saying "what an amazing week in Hobart what a journey it's been".
