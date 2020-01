Saracens face almost certain relegation from the Premiership as they are set to receive another 35 points deduction over breaching the salary-cap.



Recent related news from verified sources Saracens face Premiership relegation if found to have breached salary cap again Saracens are facing relegation from the Premiership if they are found to have breached the salary cap again this season.

BBC Sport 2 days ago Also reported by • BBC News

Saracens face relegation after unprecedented ultimatum by Premiership Rugby Saracens' relegation to the Championship could be all but confirmed if Premiership Rugby impose another 35 point penalty should they fail to fall in line with...

Daily Star 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this